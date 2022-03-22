International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 936 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

