Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 738.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,373 shares of company stock worth $22,292,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.