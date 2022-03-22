Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Shares of CRWD opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $5,599,192 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

