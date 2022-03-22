Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 13,536 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

