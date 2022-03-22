1,516 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

