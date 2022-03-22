Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

