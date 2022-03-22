Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

