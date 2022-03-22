The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.