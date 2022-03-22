Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

