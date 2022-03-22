Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $126,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

