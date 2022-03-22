Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

