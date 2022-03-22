Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 1,287 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

