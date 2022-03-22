Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $148,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $348.70 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a 200-day moving average of $341.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

