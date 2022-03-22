Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 7,000 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

BRKL opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

