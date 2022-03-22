Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Paycor HCM Inc Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycor HCM in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

