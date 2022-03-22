Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

