Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after buying an additional 190,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Humana by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 144,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after buying an additional 125,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.65. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

