Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 201 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $682.91 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $555.50 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

