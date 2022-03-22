LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGC opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.35.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. Equities analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

