ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.
ADCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
