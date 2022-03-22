Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WILLF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

