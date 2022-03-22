CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,406,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $39,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

