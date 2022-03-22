Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

