Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,012 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after buying an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after buying an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after buying an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,111,000 after purchasing an additional 324,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

