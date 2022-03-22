Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMD. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $198.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

