iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

