Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

