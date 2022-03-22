Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $44,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

