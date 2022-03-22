Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Recruit alerts:

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Recruit has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recruit (RCRRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.