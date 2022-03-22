Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 50,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $280.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

