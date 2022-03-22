Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

DFUS stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

