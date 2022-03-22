iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

