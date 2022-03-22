Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 52,126 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,708,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.85. Lucid Group Inc has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

