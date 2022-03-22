U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

