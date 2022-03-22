U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,449 shares of company stock worth $8,334,261. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

