U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

