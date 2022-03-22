Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

