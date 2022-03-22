Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNSC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 139,231 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ RNSC opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.
