Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $109,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.