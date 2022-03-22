Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,005.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

