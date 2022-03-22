Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBAB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

