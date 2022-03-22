Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

