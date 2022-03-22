Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

