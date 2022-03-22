1,600 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

