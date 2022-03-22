Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE:G opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,332,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,210,000 after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Genpact by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after acquiring an additional 465,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after acquiring an additional 573,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

