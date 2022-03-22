Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.41 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average of $201.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

