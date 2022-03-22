Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.62 EPS.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion.
Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
