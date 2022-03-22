Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $48,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after buying an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,392,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.31.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $8,330,530. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $220.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.