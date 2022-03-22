nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $91,151,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $63,562,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 18,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in nVent Electric by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 906,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

