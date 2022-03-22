Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

